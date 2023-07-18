Residents “Pinching Their Noses” As Dead Fish Wash Up Along Shoreline

Residents in certain coves across the Lake Area are pinching their noses…as the numerous dead fish continue to pile up along the shoreline.

Photos shared in the Lake Area Happenings Facebook Group show hundreds of dead fish that are popping up as the lake continues to turn over for the summer.

Conservation officials say this is a result of the ongoing heat and a lack of oxygen inside the lake water.

Also, numerous storms have helped to wash the fish towards the shore instead of pushing them into the main channel.

Officials remind residents there’s not a lot that can be done other than let nature take its course.

***Photo by Joe Husovsky via Lake Area Happenings Facebook Group….