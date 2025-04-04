fbpx

Fri. Apr 4th, 2025

 

Highway Patrol Nabs Two Fugitives Wanted on Out-of-State Felony Warrants

Two people wanted on out-of-state felony warrants are taken into custody late Thursday afternoon by the highway in Camden County.

The highway patrol reports indicate that 45-year-old Anthony Glenn, of Osage Beach, was wanted on a warrant out of Burleigh County, North Dakota, on a charge of human trafficking. Glenn had also been wanted for failing to appear on a DWI charge in Platte County, Missouri.

Also arrested was 27-year-old Aleah Carter, of Fort Amith, Arkansas, on a Sebastian County, Arkansas, warrant for dangerous drugs.

Both, Glenn and Carter, are being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.

Reporter Mike Anthony