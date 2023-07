A U-T-V accident along Olean Road near Eastview Drive in Miller County sends a 69-year-old from Eldon to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon when the U-T-V ridden by Roger Fountain ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Fountain was not wearing a helmet but escaped with minor injuries.

He was treated at a Jefferson City area hospital.