19-Year-Old Camdenton Resident Being Held Without Bond Following A Hot Pursuit

A 19-year-old from Camdenton is being held without bond after apparently leading authorities on a pursuit in Camden County.

The highway patrol report says Josiah Gulledge was arrested shortly after 2:15 Tuesday afternoon.

He’s facing a pending felony charge resisting arrest causing substantial risk or death to others along with speeding 26-miles-per-hour or more over the limit, fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving and failing to register a motor vehicle.

Gulledge was taken to the Camden County Jail.