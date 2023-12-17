One Of Four Wanted On Probation Violations Now In Custody

One of four subjects out of Camden County currently wanted by probation and parole for violations has been taken into custody.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Brashear says 39-year-old Jonathan Leach, of Roach, was taken into custody on Thursday morning. Details of the apprehension were not released.

Also wanted for P&P violations are: 26-year-old Dalton Carapucci of Camdenton, 40-year-old Kiefer Renfro of Greenview and 40-year-old Robert Phillips of Climax Springs.

They are to be considered dangerous and, if you have any information about them, you are encouraged to immediately contact law enforcement or the probation and parole office in Camdenton (573-346-2878).

All information can be kept confidential.