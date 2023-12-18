Richland Police Turn to Public for Information in Search for 16-Year-Old Girl

Richland police are turning to the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl not seen since Thanksgiving Day.

Richland police and the highway patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse describe Olivia McNabb as a white female, 5-5, 105-pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and camo pants.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of the 16-year-old is encouraged to contact the Richland Police Department (573-765-4144) or the highway patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse (573-526-6178).