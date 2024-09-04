One Of Missouri’s New Laws Came From Multiple Ideas Coming Together In The Senate

Among Missouri’s new laws is one that results from multiple ideas coming together.

Senate Bill 1359 modifies provisions relating to financial institutions.

This legislation became law on Aug. 28th.

Senator Curtis Trent of Battlefield is the sponsor…

“Serve rural areas where neighbors are essentially protecting each other against losses from weather and fire and other kinds of similar disasters.”

The bulk of this year’s legislation did not reach the legislative finish line.

Senator Steven Roberts of St. Louis sponsored Senate Bill 792, a proposal that would have established the Revitalizing Missouri Downtowns and Main Streets Act…

“This bill incentives targeted at supporting renovation of those buildings, which in turn will bring vibrancy to urban centers, increase economic activity and reduce crime.“

This measure did not become law this year.

Next up for lawmakers will be the annual veto session, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Sept. 11th.

The only vetoes to come from the governor this year are line items in certain appropriations measures.