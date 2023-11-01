One Person Injured In Moniteau County Car Crash

A two-vehicle accident late Monday afternoon on Lookout Trail west of East Railroad Road in Moniteau County sends one person to the emergency room.

The highway patrol report report says that it happened when pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Fairfax of Jamestown stopped to make a turn and was hit from behind by the vehicle driven by 35-year-old Kristian Kennedy of Jefferson City.

Neither driver was reported as injured but a passenger in Kennedy’s vehicle, 33-year-old Andrew Chapman, also from Jeff City, was seriously hurt and taken to an area hospital.

Chapman was not wearing a seat belt at the time.