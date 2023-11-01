Kansas Man Facing 30 Years For Child Porn Case In Boone County

Lawrence, Kansas, man will spend the next 30 years in prison without parole after being sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court for soliciting child porn from two children in Boone County.

District Judge Roseann Ketchmark handed down the sentence against 30-year-old Kyle Gibler who pleaded guilty to the charges back in August-2022.

Gibler’s victims, at the time, were 11 and 2 years old.

Court documents also indicate that Gibler had been engaged in online activity involving the sexual exploitation of minors since at least the beginning of 2015.

Thousands of child-related pornography had been located on Gibler’s electronic devices.