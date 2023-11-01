fbpx

One Person Injured In Morgan County Accident On Tuesday

A one-car accident on Morgan County Route-J near Troutdale Road sends a Gravois Mills woman to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon when 37-year-old Shaina Chavez failed to drive on the right half sending the car off the edge of the roadway.

Chavez then overcorrected sending the car back across and off the opposite side where it struck a sign and overturned.

Chavez was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Reporter Mike Anthony