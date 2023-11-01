fbpx

Daylight Savings Time Ends Sunday & Fire Departments Are Asking Residents To Check Your Smoke Detector Batteries

It’s time to fall back this weekend with daylight saving time to come to an end.

The official time change will take place at 2:00am on Sunday which means we get more daylight during the morning hours and, for the one night only Saturday into Sunday morning, an extra hour of sleep for most people.

Local fire districts also encourage you to use the weekend as a time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and, if the devices are outdated according to their manufacturing date, to replace them with new units.

Daylight saving time will start back up again at 2:00am on Sunday, March 10th.

