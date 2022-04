A two-vehicle accident on highway-17 north of Bonnie Drive, in Miller County, sends one person to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened late Sunday morning when 70-year-old Erma Pankey, of Iberia, was stopped to make a turn and was hit from behind by 59-year-old Raymond Stegeman, Vienna.

Pankey was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional while Stegeman escaped injury.