All too often it’s a foregone conclusion…you call for help from the fire department and they show up without any expected fanfare.

Now those same firefighters, next Tuesday (April 5th), will be formally recognized at the State Capitol, in Jefferson City during the annual “Firefighters Day” activities.

The ceremony will include various speakers highlighted by Governor Mike Parson, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten and State Fire Marshal Tim Bean.

The ceremony marks the 50th anniversary of the Division of Fire Safety being established and will take place, starting at 12-noon, in the Capitol Rotunda.

***More info:

JEFFERSON CITY – On Tuesday, April 5, fire fighters from across Missouri will gather at the Capitol for Fire Fighters Day, an annual event which recognizes the importance of the fire service in protecting Missourians and their property. This year, the ceremony with Governor Mike Parson will include a special commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Division of Fire Safety.

DFS, which began as a seven-person fire investigation known as the Office of the State Fire Marshal, has grown into a statewide team of 70 with a greatly expanded mission that now includes fire safety inspections, amusement ride and elevator safety, fireworks licensing and permitting, statewide fire mutual aid and seven other statutorily mandated programs, Missouri’s fire service has over 20,000 career and volunteer responders who work in more than 800 departments.

Members of Missouri’s fire service not only respond to fires and medical emergencies, but also play key roles in other emergencies, including complex technical rescues, hazardous materials incidents, natural disasters and homeland security special details.

Fire fighters also perform many other critical tasks, including fire safety inspections and working to educate the public about fire safety and prevention.