One Seriously Injured in a Seadoo Collision

A collision late Tuesday afternoon between two Seadoo’s at the 17-mile mark of the main channel sends one person to the emergency room.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened when the Seadoo operated by 35-year-old Melissa Wray of Utica, Ohio, pulled out in front of and was hit by another Seadoo operated by 39-year-old Joshua Wray, also from Utica. Melissa Wray was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional while Joshua Wray was not hurt.

Both were wearing a lifejacket at the time.