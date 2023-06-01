Camdenton And Warsaw Make List Of 9 Cities To Visit In The Ozarks

Two Lake area towns are on the World Atlas list of coolest towns in one of the most picturesque places in the US, the Ozarks.

Atlas says the Ozarks are roughly 50,000 square miles scattered across Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

There were a total of 9 towns on the list of the “coolest small towns” to spend a summer holiday, which included Camdenton and Warsaw at the Lake of the Ozarks.

A major attraction of Camdenton was Bridal Cave while for Warsaw was recognized for the attraction of Drake Harbor.

See the snippet below:

Warsaw, Missouri

A town that is nestled between two sparkling lakes, many will agree, will rank among the coolest. And that is just how Warsaw is. This Missouri charmer is sandwiched between Truman Lake and the Lake of the Ozarks. On a visit to this Missouri gem, one should never pass up the chance to explore the Drake Harbor Recreation Area, wander through its fantastic trail system, walk across the Swinging Bridge Of Warsaw, feel the wind slightly swaying it, sit down to a roast beef sandwich at the Dam Restaurant & Lounge that overlooks the sparkling waters of Truman Lake, then come back to the town’s charming downtown area—which in 2020—was featured among the Great Places in Missouri.

Camdenton, Missouri

Nestled on the western side of Lake of Ozarks, Camdenton’s location naturally imbues it with a bucolic allure that will immensely delight nature lovers. A summer visit to Camdenton should include a trip to the improbably spectacular Bridal Caves just about three miles from town. Even those who have been to many caves will find that Bridal Caves, with its colorful stalactites and stalagmites, and rooms filled with beautiful mineral deposits, is a one-of-a-kind allure. Bridal Caves is also an ideal place to escape from the summer heat. This is because the temperature inside the cave is always a constant 60° Fahrenheit. Then of course, there is the chance to cap a summer vacation by exchanging vows, as more than 4,000 couples have done, either inside the iridescent caves— or in the pavilion overlooking Lake of the Ozarks’s sparkling waters.

Image from Atlas: A boat on the Lake of the Ozarks at Ha Ha Tonka State Park, in Camdenton, Missouri. Editorial credit: Logan Bush / Shutterstock.com