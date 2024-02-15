Ongoing Brush Fires Across The Lake Are Straining Resources

Brush and natural cover fires continue to be problems keeping firefighters busy in the lake area.

One of the most recent was reported shortly after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Chimney Point and Catalina Bay in the Sunrise Beach Fire District.

A large area of smoke could be seen for miles and across the lake in Osage Beach.

A ladder truck, a rescue engine, a brush truck along with three tankers and two chief officers…all from the Sunrise Beach district were involved in the call, while other districts provided mutual aid to cover any other calls.

Some hot spots were expected to smolder during the overnight hours.

There was no cause or the approximate size of the fire released. There were also no injuries reported.