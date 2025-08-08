Osage Beach Ambulance and Fire Personnel Train with the University of Missouri

Personnel from the Osage Beach ambulance and fire districts teamed up on Friday with the University of Missouri for some hands-on training they hope will not be needed but, realistically, know it’s just a matter of time.

A social media post by the city says the university’s mobile simulation lab is a high-tech unit allowing for realistic and controlled training in advanced medical scenarios.

The training is part of the two districts’ continuing efforts to serve the public with the highest level of care and service.