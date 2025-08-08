80-Year-Old Warsaw Man Dies in Head-On Collision in Benton County

A head-on collision involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler in Benton County takes the life of an 80-year-old man from Warsaw.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened shortly before 7:00 Friday morning on southbound U.S. 65 near Yoder Avenue when the pickup driven by the 80-year-old crossed over the center where the two vehicles collided. The pickup then overturned into a ditch.

The Warsaw man was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver of the tractor trailer, a 22-year-old man from Fortuna, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.