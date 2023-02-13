Mon. Feb 13th, 2023

 

Osage Beach BOA Considering New Vehicles – 2nd Reading Of Marijuana Measure

Business Local News Politics Sunday, February 12th, 2023

The checkbook is expected to be wide open with several purchases up for discussion at the next board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

Proposed purchases of several vehicles for the various departments, with a combined spending cap of about $1.2 million for those purchases, highlights new business.

The board will also consider the second reading of a zoning measure covering marijuana facilities.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting next Thursday, the 16th, begins at 6:00 in city hall.

OB 021623 boa

Business Local News Politics Sunday, February 12th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony