Osage Beach BOA Considering New Vehicles – 2nd Reading Of Marijuana Measure

The checkbook is expected to be wide open with several purchases up for discussion at the next board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

Proposed purchases of several vehicles for the various departments, with a combined spending cap of about $1.2 million for those purchases, highlights new business.

The board will also consider the second reading of a zoning measure covering marijuana facilities.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting next Thursday, the 16th, begins at 6:00 in city hall.