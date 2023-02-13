St. Elizabeth Hornets Set To Meeting With Governor Parson

Coming off their 2021-2022 Class-1 championship season, the Saint Elizabeth Hornet baseball squad will fly into the state capital next week for a meet-and-greet with Governor Mike Parson.

The Hornets cruised through most of last season capping it off with a resounding 9-2 win in the title game against Oran returning the favor against the Eagles who topped the Hornets in the 20-21 title game.

The meet-and-greet with Governor Parson will take place on Thursday of next week at the Governor’s Mansion.