Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For Thursday Night At 6PM

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together again tonight for a regular meeting with several items appearing on the published agenda.

Among them: proclamations to recognize National Volunteer Week and National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

The board will also take care of several other business items including a request for the establishment of a Community Improvement District for Beach Drive and budget amendments.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in city hall, begins at 6:00.