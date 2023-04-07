Preliminary Hearing Set In Fatal Hermann Police Officer Shooting

A preliminary hearing has been put on the docket for the suspect accused of the March 12th fatal shooting of one Hermann police officer and critically injuring another.

Kenneth Lee Simpson is charged in Gasconade County with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count each of first-degree assault special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It’s alleged that Simpson shot at officers trying to serve him with an arrest warrant striking and killing Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and injuring Officer Adam Sullentrop who continues to recover.

Simpson’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday, May 26th.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office was appointed as Special Prosecutor in the case.