Osage Beach BOA Meeting Thursday Includes Final Discussion On Lakeport CID

When the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together on Thursday of this week, the board is expected to put a final stamp of approval on the proposed Lakeport Village Community Improvement District.

The official C-I-D will allow the developer of the $300-million resort and entertainment district, complete with a big ferris wheel, to impose a sales tax and a special assessment to help fund the project.

The C-I-D will be governed by a board of directors and will cover a term of 27 years.

A second and final reading on allowing for the C-I-D highlights business on Thursday for the Osage Beach of Aldermen.

The meeting, in city hall, begins at 6:00

Reporter Mike Anthony