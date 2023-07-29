Osage Beach Board Of Alderman Set To Meet On Thursday With Numerous Items On Agenda

The finishing touches on an agreement for the City of Osage Beach to absorb 9-1-1 services for the City of Lake Ozark highlights an unusually short agenda for the next Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting.

Modifying city code when it comes to adult entertainment businesses and approval of an emergency appropriation of nearly $200-thousand for work being done to the Rockaway Sewer Station also appear on the agenda.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, this next Thursday in city hall, will begin at 6:00.