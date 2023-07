A one-car accident late Friday afternoon on Ivy Bend Road, near Proctor Road in Morgan County, sends a Stover woman to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by 57-year-old Edith Hosmer ran off the road.

Hosmer overcorrected a couple times causing the car to run off the road again before overturning.

Hosmer suffered serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital.

She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.