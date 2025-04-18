Easter Egg Hunts Rescheduled

Due to the possibility of severe weather this weekend, the 10th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Osage Beach, with 35,000 eggs, has been re-scheduled.

The event, which had been set for tomorrow (April 19) at City Park, is now scheduled for next Saturday, April 26th.

All other details, including starting time, remain the same. More information is available on the city’s website.

The City of Linn Creek has also rescheduled its Easter Egg Hunt to next Sunday, April 27, starting at 3:00.