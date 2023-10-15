Osage Beach Expecting Decision On Lee C. Fine Ownership In 2024

A timeframe for the City of Osage Beach to assume ownership of the Lee C. Fine Memorial Airport located in Lake of the Ozarks State Park has been put on the calendar for some time in 2024.

City Administrator Jeana Woods says the ownership acquisition is ongoing and will have to go through the state legislation approval process during the 2024 General Assembly.

Once that’s done, according to Woods, final approval of the transfer of ownership will go before the board of aldermen.

The city has been operating the airport under a lease agreement with the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Parks since 1999.

Part of the ownership transfer will require the city to assume responsibility for the wastewater infrastructure in the park which is already connected to the city’s collection system.