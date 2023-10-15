Ameren Shoreline Management Office To Return To Normal Hours

A return to normalcy, for the most part, for the Ameren-Missouri Shoreline Office at Lake of the Ozarks.

After a period of revised hours going back to the onslaught of Covid, Ameren has now announced new hours for the shoreline office.

Those hours are now 9am-3pm Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

The expanded hours, according to Ameren, will give customers more in-person access to the shoreline team in the case of needing some assistance getting through the permitting process.

Customers with more specific questions and issues are being encouraged to call ahead and make an appointment.

Otherwise, the permitting process can also be found on Ameren’s website.

The Shoreline Management Office is located on Willmore Lane in Lake Ozark.