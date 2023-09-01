Osage Beach Fall Food Truck Festival Expected At The End Of The Month

It may be September but that doesn’t mean the City of Osage Beach will be slowing down any time soon.

That’s according to Parks and Recreation Manager Eric Gregory who says there are some fun events coming up including the Fall Food Truck Festival which promises to top the success from the same event which was held during the spring.

“It was unexpectedly very busy. Some of the trucks ran out of food on Saturday and they had to go get more food. So very popular,” Says Gregory, “So the fall food truck festival will be even bigger. We have more trucks. We’re going to have large bounce houses for kids. There’ll be live music. It’s going to be a very good day.”

The Fall Food Truck Festival is set for the weekend of September 23rd and 24th and will run from 10-AM until 7-PM in the Osage Beach City Park.

Those interested in setting up a food truck for the day need to act quickly with the deadline to register being at the end of business today Friday.

You can do that by going to the “Lake of the Ozarks Food Truck Coalition” page on Facebook.