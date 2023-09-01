US Government Sets October 4th To Test All National Alert Systems

A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) is scheduled for early October.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the Federal Communications Commission to carry out the test on Wednesday, October 4th, starting at about 1:20-PM central time.

There will be one test directed to all consumer cell phones and a second test directed to all cellular devices with a message to be displayed indicating that it is only a test and no action is needed.

The alerts will also be accompanied by a unique tone and vibration.