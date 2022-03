Longtime lake area firefighter Rick Smith has died.

The Osage Beach Fire District, on social media, announced the passing of Smith who joined the volunteer ranks at the age of 16 before putting in 44 years with the district until his retirement back in 2016.

Smith worked his way within the department from volunteer to firefighter up to assistant chief and was one of the original board members.

Rick smith was 66.

A visitation is set from 4-7 this Friday at Hedges-Scott in Osage Beach.