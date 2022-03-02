Whether Mother Nature is done delivering us anymore winter weather is yet to be seen. However, what is now being seen by motorists all around the lake area are the remnants of all the winter weather we’ve already received…potholes…

“Make sure you understand who owns the roadway, who takes care of it…could be a county or it could be a city” says MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, “In either case, give us a call and if it’s not on a state system….we will direct you to the proper agency that takes care of that roadway.”

Lynch also says if you report a pothole on a state-maintained roadway, try to be a little patient because the agency is still having a tough time filling all of their laborer positions…“You know even though it’s in the wintertime, we’re still down on those numbers across the board. Just go to our website and look at careers, and maybe we can find a career for you.”