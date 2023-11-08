Osage Beach Fire District Report Shows 2023 To Be Busier Year With Responses Up 70 More Than 2022

2023 continues to be a busier year, in general, for fire districts across the lake area.

Osage Beach Chief Paul Berardi says that his district responded to 190 incidents alone during the month of October resulting in a year-end figure, so far, of 1,888 responses…up 79 from the same time in 2022.

Of the 190 responses, medical calls dominated with 134 responses.

Osage Beach personnel also went out the doors seven times for public service assistance, three times each for electrical problems and malfunctions, combustible incidents, brush fires and vehicle fires, and one response for a structure fire.

Overall, the Osage Beach Fire District’s call-load averaged six calls per day for the month of October with 18 of the calls being overlapping with other calls.