MODOT Says Bridge Work In Miller County Could Be Finishing Soon

It could be a one-two punch of good news coming from MoDOT this week.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel for that bridge work along Route-C in Miller County.

“If you’re commuting between Richland and Osage Beach, that’s the bridge closures. We’ve replaced two bridge decks on Miller C, and we’re getting ready to wrap that work up.”

Optimistically, Miller County Route-C could be clear sailing again for motorists by the end of this week or early next week.

Roeger also says the scheduled closing of Bagnell Dam to traffic this week for some routine work on Thursday is expected to only take about half-a-day.

“Just be for a few hours. So for those that have to commute through there, highly suggest you use 242 and be prepared to go around.”

And of course, with any MoDOT project, getting done as planned will largely depend on the weather.