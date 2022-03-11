The Osage Beach Fire District is seeking public input to determine support and to guide details of an August 2nd ballot issue. Chief Paul Berardi says the ballot issue is necessary to maintain the district’s current level of service. The public input will be gathered to determine preferences of maintaining or increasing services and to talk about options for a sales tax that would reduce the current property levy obligation by 50-percent of the revenue received from the sales tax versus an increase in the current property levy. The public forums, at station house #1 on Bluff Drive, are scheduled for April 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th starting at 5:00 each night.

