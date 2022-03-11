News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MoDOT Planning Safety Improvements at Several Intersections

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 11, 2022

An effort to improve safety at several intersections along U.S. Route-54 near Lake Ozark, Eldon and Eugene is set to begin next week. MoDOT Central District Communications Manager Adam Pulley says contractor work…weather permitting…will begin on Wednesday, the 16th, at the Opie-Hunter Road intersection. Other intersections targeted for the improvements include:

–Atchinson Road

–Route-FF

–Business-54 Eldon

–Route-V

–Lakeland Road

–Walnut Grove

–Howser Road

–Copperhead Road

–Allen and Bear Lake Roads

–County Road 54-60, Tolwood Road

–Mt Carmel Road

–Jamie Lane

–Midway Road

A road safety audit identified the locations as safety risks. Improvements will include J-turns, acceleration and deceleration lanes, and new or extended turning lanes. Work will be done 6a-6p Mondays through Fridays.

