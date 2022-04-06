News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire District Wants Public Input

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 6, 2022 , ,

Residents and business owners within the Osage Beach Fire District are being encouraged to attend, at least, one of four public forums to provide input on the fire district’s future.

Chief Paul Berardi says the forums will allow the district to get the public’s opinions on the fire district’s community planning and service priorities, staff, response and thoughts about a sales tax versus a property tax to pay for the costs of providing service.

The first public forum is set for this Thursday, the 7th, starting at 5:00 at station house number-one on Bluff Drive in Osage Beach.

The other forums, same place and time, are set for April 14th, the 21st and the 28th.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Lebanon Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Child Porn

Apr 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

City Of Laurie Works With LOCLG To Create Citywide Comprehensive Plan

Apr 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

MODOT Begins Several Roadway Projects Across The Lake Region

Apr 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Lebanon Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Child Porn

Apr 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

City Of Laurie Works With LOCLG To Create Citywide Comprehensive Plan

Apr 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

MODOT Begins Several Roadway Projects Across The Lake Region

Apr 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Eldon Man Killed In Miller County Crash

Apr 6, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com