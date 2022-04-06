Residents and business owners within the Osage Beach Fire District are being encouraged to attend, at least, one of four public forums to provide input on the fire district’s future.

Chief Paul Berardi says the forums will allow the district to get the public’s opinions on the fire district’s community planning and service priorities, staff, response and thoughts about a sales tax versus a property tax to pay for the costs of providing service.

The first public forum is set for this Thursday, the 7th, starting at 5:00 at station house number-one on Bluff Drive in Osage Beach.

The other forums, same place and time, are set for April 14th, the 21st and the 28th.