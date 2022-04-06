News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crime Local News

Morgan County Authorities Add Five to “Most Wanted” List

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 6, 2022

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is turning to the public for possible information on the whereabouts of five individuals now appearing on the department’s “most wanted list.” Caleb Whiitle is wanted on possession and resisting arrest charges. Tabatha Carter is wanted on a bad check charge. Mark Wood is wanted on possession and failure to register as a sex offender charges. Dakota Flach is wanted for a probation violation on an original drug charge. And James Dore is wanted on a burglary charge. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.

