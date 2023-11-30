Osage Beach Fire Issues Cautionary Suggestions To Avoid Winter Electric Fires

It’s that time of the year with decorations and space heaters to plug as many things into one socket or extension cord as will fit.

That’s also a perfect combination to burn your house or business down according to the Osage Beach Fire District.

Chief Paul Berardi says among the culprits causing house fires include frayed wires, worn, old and damaged appliance cords, running electrical under rugs or furniture, faulty light switches and improperly plugging three-prong plugs into a two-slot outlet or extension cord.

Berardi also says, when in doubt when it comes to safety over the holidays, you should contact your local fire district for, what could be, some property and life-saving tips.