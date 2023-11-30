fbpx

Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

 

Merriam Webster Announces 2023 “Word Of The Year” Among Other Items

All News RSS Feed Entertainment Front Page News Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

With the end of the year right around the corner, a new word of the year has been announced by the Merriam-Webster company.

Authentic.

That is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023.

The company says lookups soared on its website throughout the year.

It’s all thanks to the age of deepfakes, post-truth and the rise of artificial intelligence.

In fact, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large called this year a crisis year of authenticity.

Runners up X thanks to Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter and Igot after Viola Davis achieved it after a Grammy win this year.

All News RSS Feed Entertainment Front Page News Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

Reporter CBS News Radio