Merriam Webster Announces 2023 “Word Of The Year” Among Other Items

Thu. Nov 30th, 2023
With the end of the year right around the corner, a new word of the year has been announced by the Merriam-Webster company.
Authentic.
That is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023.
The company says lookups soared on its website throughout the year.
It’s all thanks to the age of deepfakes, post-truth and the rise of artificial intelligence.
In fact, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large called this year a crisis year of authenticity.
Runners up X thanks to Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter and Igot after Viola Davis achieved it after a Grammy win this year.