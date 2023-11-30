Merriam Webster Announces 2023 “Word Of The Year” Among Other Items

With the end of the year right around the corner, a new word of the year has been announced by the Merriam-Webster company.

Authentic.

That is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023.

The company says lookups soared on its website throughout the year.

It’s all thanks to the age of deepfakes, post-truth and the rise of artificial intelligence.

In fact, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large called this year a crisis year of authenticity.

Runners up X thanks to Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter and Igot after Viola Davis achieved it after a Grammy win this year.