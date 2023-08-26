Osage Beach Fire Moves Forward With Ordinance Banning Open-Flame Cooking On Decks Of Multi-Family Dewllings

As expected, the Osage Beach Fire District Board of Directors moves forward with an ordinance banning open-flame cooking devices from being used on decks of multi-family dwellings.

Chief Paul Berardi says, after a series of public hearings on the issue and delaying action on the proposed ordinance for a month to allow a new board member to get up-to-speed on it, the board Tuesday afternoon unanimously approved adopting the ordinance.

Berardi also says that the district had received mixed reaction to the ordinance throughout the process.

A public awareness campaign will now begin with the open-flame ban to officially become effective on March 1, 2025.