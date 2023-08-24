Heat Warning Extended Into Friday As Heat Dome Hovers Over The Ozarks

It probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise with triple digit temperatures expected to continue, but that excessive heat warning for the lake area is now in effect through, at least, 10:00 Friday night.

Cara Foster, with Weatherology, says a stubborn heat dome is to blame…“Which we’ve had a couple of times this year. This one is going to be particularly warm throughout many, many areas throughout the region. Probably the warmest we’ve seen all summer.”

In addition to the 100-degree temperatures, heat indices are expected to approach 115 degrees.