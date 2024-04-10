Osage Beach Fire Says It’s Been A “Busy Month” Of Calls For Service

It’s a busy month of March for personnel from the Osage Beach Fire District with 204 calls for service or more than six-and-half calls per day.

Chief Paul Berardi says medical assists dominated with 135 calls.

Osage Beach fire personnel also responded to 10 brush fires, four structure fires, three electrical issues and 13 false alarms.

Average response time during March was 6 minutes and 19 seconds.

All totaled for 2024, so far, Osage Beach fire personnel responded to 577 incidents…up by 99 incidents compared to the same time a year ago.