Lake Ozark Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop Involving Drugs

An early-morning traffic stop in Lake Ozark results in a pursuit and the arrest of one person.

The probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that 53-year-old Anthony Esposito had stopped for law enforcement along Bagnell Dam Boulevard at Henderson Road.

After denying a consent search and being told a K-9 was being deployed to the scene, Esposito then drove off narrowly missing an officer and turned down School Road before getting boxed in and taken into custody.

Inside the car, allegedly, was a baggie with suspected methamphetamine.

Esposito is formally charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony resisting.

He’s being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.