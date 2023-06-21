Osage Beach Is Cleaning Up The Language In City Ordinances Regarding Marijuana Usage

Officials in Osage Beach take care of unfinished business cleaning up language in city ordinances to be more reflective of state laws when it comes to recreational marijuana use.

“It involves licensing to zoning, to allowing it or not allowing it in the parks and open areas” says City Administrator Jeana Woods, “So as legislation changes, or whether it’s funded mandates or mandates, or however that happens down from the federal and state, we have to keep an eye on our ordinances to stay up to speed. And that way we’re not in contradiction anything with the state.”

Woods says the cleaned-up language also defines where recreational marijuana can be used and not used around the city.

The language, also according to the ordinance passed, makes it illegal to consume in a motor vehicle, train, aircraft, motorboat or other motorized form of transport while being operated…or in public places such as city parks.