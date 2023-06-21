Columbia Man To Spend 11 Years In Federal Prison For Trafficking Fentanyl

A Columbia, Missouri, man will spend the next 11 years in federal prison without parole after being sentenced for trafficking fentanyl.

The U-S Western District of Missouri Office says District Judge Brian C. Wimes ordered the sentence against 30-year-old Warren Andre Washington who entered a guilty plea in November to one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The investigation began back in late April 2021 after a car chase.

At the time, Washington was found to be in possession of more than 47 grams of fentanyl along with oxycodone, more than four-thousand dollars cash and a semi-automatic handgun and other firearms.