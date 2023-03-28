Osage Beach Is Requesting Bids For Various City Projects

The City of Osage Beach is putting the call out for bids for a couple of upcoming projects.

The city is looking for a contractor to perform improvements to city hall which include, among other things: demolishing the existing sidewalk, milling, an asphalt overlay, curbing and guttering.

The other project involves the cleaning of the Columbia Water Storage Tower.

Bids need to be received in city hall by 2:00 on the afternoon of April 18th for the water tower project and by 2:00 on the 20th for the city hall improvements.

More details about the projects are available on the City of Osage Beach’s website.