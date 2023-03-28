Bagnell Dam Strip Association To Meet Wednesday For Upcoming Event Discussions And More

The Bagnell Dam Strip Association gets together for a planning meeting tomorrow morning to finalize details for an upcoming event in April.

The group is seeking input for “A Bagnell Dam Strip Happening in the Spirit of Earth Day” which is on the calendar for Saturday, April 29th, from 8:30-11:30.

That event will include choosing from a list of tasks to be performed in advance of the Magic Dragon Car Show crowd expected to converge on the lake area the following weekend.

Among the identified tasks: trash clean up, painting, planting, documentation and planning future projects.

The planning meeting, tomorrow, will take place from 9-10 at the HUB in Luby’s Plaza.