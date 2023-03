A 30-year-old from Osage Beach faces a felony child molestation charge in connection to an incident, or incidents, involving a child under the age of 17.

Courthouse records indicate that Nicholas Kincade also faces misdemeanor charge of invading the privacy of a person under the age of 18.

Kincade was arrested late last week in Osage Beach and is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.

Kincade was expected to be arraigned on Monday in Associate Circuit Court.