Fire At Hawk’s Nest Under Investigation – One Person Injured

One person is injured and the cause of a room fire at the Hawks Nest Lodge in Osage Beach is under investigation.

The Osage Beach Fire District says that the initial response late Sunday morning was cancelled when hotel management reported the alarm was likely from someone taking a shower.

The alarm was reset but then immediately tripped again prompting the fire department to continue its response.

Upon arrival, screams were heard coming from an area of the hotel where smoke was discovered coming from the doorframe. Forced entry was made into the room where a female subject was found…she was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

An onsite extinguisher was used to knock the fire down which was contained to that room with no extension.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting the investigation.